Azerbaijani parliament discusses bill on state budget for 2023

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Thursday held discussions on the bill on the state budget for 2023, News.Az reports.

During today's joint meeting of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Entities, the Committee of Science and Education, the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Committee of Healthcare, and the Committee of Culture, the bill “On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022” was discussed in the first reading.

The discussions were attended by Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Education Idris Isayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Aynur Sofiyeva, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Himalay Mamishev and other participants.

