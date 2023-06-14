Azerbaijani parliament holds special session

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) kicked off.

The session is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

June 15, 1993 (National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan) is a date that every Azerbaijani remembers with pride, since it was on that very day that national leader Heydar Aliyev, once again taking the reins of government, saved Azerbaijan from the threat of disintegration and disappearance. Azerbaijan has embarked on the path of progress, having emerged from difficult times.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is recognized today by the world community as a state that implements an independent policy on a global scale, and occupies a worthy place among other countries of the world.

News.Az