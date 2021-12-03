Azerbaijani parliament honors memory of military helicopter crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament held a minute of silence to honor the memory of the servicemen of the country’s State Border Service, who died in a military helicopter crash on Nov. 30, News.Az reports.

A military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during a training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, killing 14 people and leaving two others on board injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az