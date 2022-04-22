Azerbaijani parliament hosts TURKPA commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ninth meeting of the Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) kicked off in Baku on Friday.

The meeting is hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan take part in the meeting.

