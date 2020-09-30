Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament informs int’l organizations about Armenian military provocation

International organizations have been informed about the Armenian military provocation on the front line, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Gafarova noted that the Parliament sent 113 letters to 88 countries and 11 international organizations.


