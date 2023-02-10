Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Parliament joins humanitarian aid campaign initiated by President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has also joined the humanitarian aid campaign initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake that caused heavy casualties in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

About 40 portable generators, which are greatly needed in natural disaster areas, have been purchased through donations raised by the Azerbaijani Parliament and dispatched to Türkiye.


