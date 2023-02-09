Azerbaijani Parliament launches charity campaign for quake victims in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has launched a charity campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"MPs and employees of the Milli Majlis decided to support the initiative of Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on assisting victims of the earthquake in Türkiye," the lawmaker said at a committee meeting.

At least 14,014 people were killed and 63,794 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

