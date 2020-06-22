Azerbaijani parliament postpones plenary sessions until July 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Plenary sessions of the Azerbaijani parliament have been postponed until July 5 due to the tightened coronavirus-related quarantine regime imposed in the country’s some cities and districts.

Chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of parliamentary committees have already been informed about the decision to postpone plenary sessions.

However, a plenary session may be held if necessary.

The parliament’s office is instructed to involve a limited number of employees.

News.Az