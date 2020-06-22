Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament postpones plenary sessions until July 5

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament postpones plenary sessions until July 5

Plenary sessions of the Azerbaijani parliament have been postponed until July 5 due to the tightened coronavirus-related quarantine regime imposed in the country’s some cities and districts.  

Chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of parliamentary committees have already been informed about the decision to postpone plenary sessions.

However, a plenary session may be held if necessary.

The parliament’s office is instructed to involve a limited number of employees.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      