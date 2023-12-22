Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on air communication with Iraq
Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) has approved the Agreement on air connection between Azerbaijan and Iraq, News.Az reports.
The "Agreement on air communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq" was signed on November 20, 2023, in Baku.