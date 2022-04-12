Azerbaijani parliament ratifies MoU on joint special forces drills with Turkiye, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia on the “Caucasian Eagle” joint exercises of special forces was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

Hikmat Babaoglu, a member of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption, provided information about the bill, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on October 10, 2019, in Baku.

