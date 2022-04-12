Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament ratifies MoU on joint special forces drills with Turkiye, Georgia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies MoU on joint special forces drills with Turkiye, Georgia

A bill on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia on the “Caucasian Eagle” joint exercises of special forces was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

Hikmat Babaoglu, a member of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption, provided information about the bill, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on October 10, 2019, in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      