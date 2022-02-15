Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament ratifies new agreement signed with Spain

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies new agreement signed with Spain

The bill "On approval of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Spain on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information" was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      