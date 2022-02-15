Azerbaijani parliament ratifies new agreement signed with Spain
The bill "On approval of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Spain on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information" was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.
Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.