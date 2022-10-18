Azerbaijani parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan addressed a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova suggested at today's meeting of the parliament that a congratulatory letter be sent to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the parliament members.

The MPs unanimously supported this proposal.

News.Az