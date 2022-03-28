Azerbaijani parliament set to approve document on joint military drills with Turkiye, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will endorse a document on the joint “Caucasian Eagle” exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian special forces, News.Az reports.

The parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations will discuss a draft law on the approval of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia on the joint “Caucasian Eagle” exercises of special forces.

News.Az