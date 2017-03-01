Azerbaijani parliament set to discuss bill on pension age rise on March 7

On March 7, the Azerbaijani Parliament will discuss the bill on increasing the pension age and the pension age term on vocational experience, the parliament told APA.

The bill on amendments to the Law “On labor pensions” is included in the meeting’s agenda, the parliament told APA.

It should be noted that the March 7 meeting will focus on the discussion of 13 issues.

News.Az

