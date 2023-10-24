Azerbaijani Parliament sets up group to support fundamental rights and freedoms of Corsican people

A new group has been established in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to support the Corsican people’s struggle for the restoration of their national identity and protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The group aims to communicate the fair demands of the people of Corsica to the global community, and unite international efforts to struggle the devastating consequences of the French colonisation.

The new group includes MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Javanshir Feyziyev, Shahin Ismayilov and Azer Karimli.

