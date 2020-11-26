Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament slams French Senate for adopting biased resolution

Azerbaijani parliament slams French Senate for adopting biased resolution

The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a statement protesting against the French Senate's resolution "On the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". 

In its statement, the Azerbaijani parliament condemns this resolution and emphasizes that its adoption is a gross violation of the basic norms and principles of international law.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.


News.Az 

