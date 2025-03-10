Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Georgia for official visit

Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Georgia for official visit

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Georgia for official visit on March 10, 2025. Photo: meclis.gov.az

A Milli Majlis (parliament) delegation, headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, on Monday embarked on an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the parliament’s press service.

As part of the visit, Speaker Gafarova is scheduled to hold meetings with the Georgian leadership.

