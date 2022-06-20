Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Instanbul for working visit
A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye for a working visit, the parliament's press service told News.Az.
The delegation will attend the Global Parliamentary Conference headlined “Parliaments and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees: How to Bring About Stronger International Cooperation and National Implementation?”.
At the Istanbul Airport, the delegation was welcomed by the head of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov, Consul General of Azerbaijan to Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva and other officials.
The visit will last till June 21.