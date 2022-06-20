Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Instanbul for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye for a working visit, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The delegation will attend the Global Parliamentary Conference headlined “Parliaments and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees: How to Bring About Stronger International Cooperation and National Implementation?”.

At the Istanbul Airport, the delegation was welcomed by the head of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov, Consul General of Azerbaijan to Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva and other officials.

The visit will last till June 21.

News.Az