Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Morocco for official visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Morocco for official visit

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco for an official visit, News.Az reports.

As part of the trip, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will engage in bilateral discussions revolving around the current state of and future prospects for development of the Azerbaijan-Morocco interparliamentary relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News about - Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Morocco for official visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      