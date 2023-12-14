Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Morocco for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco for an official visit, News.Az reports.

As part of the trip, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will engage in bilateral discussions revolving around the current state of and future prospects for development of the Azerbaijan-Morocco interparliamentary relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az