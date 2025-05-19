Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Spain for official visit

Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Spain for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, embarked on an official visit to Spain on Monday.

Speaker Gafarova was welcomed at the Madrid–Barajas Airport by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov and Spanish officials, News.Az reports, citing the parliament.

The itinerary for this visit envisages a number of meetings that Speaker Gafarova will have with Spanish officials to discuss the current state and future development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani parliament speaker’s visit to Spain will end on 20 May.

News.Az