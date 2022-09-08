Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for a working visit to attend the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP), the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

At Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov, Speaker Gafarova was welcomed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and officials of Uzbekistan.

The speaker will address the first session of the summit entitled “Elimination of risks to global post-pandemic recovery”. She will also hold meetings with a number of parliament speakers.

News.Az