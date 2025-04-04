Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova on Friday embarked on a working visit to Uzbekistan.

As part of her visit, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Milli Majlis and Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, will participate in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the APA Coordinating Meeting, News.Az reports, citing the parliament.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 150th IPU Assembly and meet with the Speakers of various countries, heads of delegations and international organizations, as well as Uzbek officials.

News.Az