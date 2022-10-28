Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends IPA CIS Council`s meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has participated in the meeting of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The meeting featured discussions on a broad range of issues, including work done within the framework of the Assembly, as well as the implemented events and the future activities of the organization.

News.Az