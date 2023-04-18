Azerbaijani parliament speaker embarks on official visit to Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday arrived in Warsaw for an official visit, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova and Head of the Protocol Service of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland were with the welcoming party at the airport in Warsaw who greeted the delegation including, amongst others, the MPs Sattar Mehbaliyev, Vugar Bayramov, Elman Mammadov and Mashhur Mammadov.

The visit’s itinerary includes Speaker Gafarova’s conversations with Poland’s President as well as the Heads of the Sejm and the Senate.

Besides, the parliament speaker will speak at the opening of the Gems of the Polish Heritage in Azerbaijan Exhibition and at the University of Warsaw.

