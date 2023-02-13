Azerbaijani parliament speaker embarks on official visit to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has kicked off an official visit to the Russian Federation, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, Chairmen of the parliamentary committees Ziyafat Asgarov, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Russia inter-parliamentary relations Nizami Safarov, members of the group Sevinj Huseynova, Amina Aghazade, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Apparatus Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

At the Vnukovo-2 Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Alexey Gordeyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the country Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet with the Chairs of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

