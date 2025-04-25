Azerbaijani parliament speaker heads to Italy to attend Pope's funeral

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 25, a parliamentary delegation from Azerbaijan, led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Italy to attend the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

The delegation was welcomed at Rome's international airport by Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov, ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov, and official representatives of the Vatican, News.Az reports citing local media.

On April 26, the Speaker of the parliament will represent Azerbaijan at the funeral ceremony, which will take place at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

News.Az