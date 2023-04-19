Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with Polish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of an official visit to the Republic of Poland, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, News.Az reports.

President Duda hailed the friendly relations between Poland and Azerbaijan. He underlined that Poland and Azerbaijan are bound together by friendly ties, which are strengthening and developing from year to year.

Duda noted the successful development of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and asked her to convey his greetings to President Aliyev.

Speaker Gafarova conveyed greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the head of the Polish state. She expressed her confidence that this visit would contribute to further strengthening and expanding bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Gafarova emphasized that inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of important and positive factors in developing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland.

She emphasized the fruitful activity of friendship groups in both countries` parliaments and mutual visits, which strengthen the parliamentary diplomacy.

Gafarova highlighted the large-scale construction and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, touched upon Armenia’s provocations that threaten to undermine peace in the region.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az