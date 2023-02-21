Azerbaijani parliament speaker responds to European Parliament president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a response letter to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani parliament’s press service.

According to the letter, cooperation between the legislative branches of power is of particular importance against the background of the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the prospects for further development of these relations.

The letter notes that the Azerbaijani Parliament has always demonstrated readiness to deepen cooperation with the European Parliament.

Gafarova positively assessed the words of the president of the European Parliament about the commitment of the organization she represents to continue developing relations with the Azerbaijani Parliament in the spirit of mutual respect.

News.Az