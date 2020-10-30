Azerbaijani parliament speaker sends letter to Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter to Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser in connection with the adoption of a resolution condemning the Armenian aggression in the Pakistani parliament, the parliament informs.

In the letter, Gafarova, on her own behalf and on behalf of all MPs, expressed deep gratitude to all members of the National Assembly headed by Qaiser and highly appreciated the adoption of such a resolution expressing the triumph of justice by the Pakistani parliament.

Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the intensification of ties with Pakistan, as well as the fact that further strengthening of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries will serve the comprehensive development of relations between the two peoples.

Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s fair position in the issues of concern to the Azerbaijani people.

In this sense, the position of fraternal Pakistan must be especially emphasized in connection with Armenia’s another aggression against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27.

The latest resolution adopted by the National Assembly is important from the point of view of supporting Azerbaijan's measures against the Armenian aggression aimed at restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

