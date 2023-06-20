Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has embarked on an official visit to Vienna, the capital of Austria, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Austria interparliamentary relations, chairman of the committee Tahir Mirkishili, chairman of the committee Siyavush Novruzov, MPs Sahib Aliyev, Azer Karimli, Elnur Allahverdiyev as well as head of the Parliament’s Apparatus Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

News.Az