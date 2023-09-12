Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center in Sofia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to Bulgaria, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has visited the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center under Sofia University, News.Az reports.

Sahiba Gafarova was informed about the activity of the center.

The Speaker of the Parliament presented books published by the Milli Majlis on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan, founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, outstanding politician and statesman Heydar Aliyev to the Center.

The employees of the center and the participants of the event were given detailed information about the invaluable contributions of the Great Leader to the people and state of Azerbaijan.

Sahiba Gafarova also presented the "Karabakh before and after the occupation" book to the Center.

The Speaker then met with Bulgarian students studying the Azerbaijani language.

Sahiba Gafarova signed the Center`s guest book.

News.Az