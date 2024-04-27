Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Partisan Warrior Monument in Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official visit of an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro continues, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova visited the Partisan Warrior Monument in Podgorica and laid a wreath at the monument.

This monument, which was erected in 1957, holds the remains of 68 fallen Partisan fighters and is dedicated to the thousands who died at the hands of fascist occupiers during WWII.

News.Az