Azerbaijani parliament starts discussion of draft law on 2019 state budget

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) has commenced a plenary session to discuss a draft law on the state budget for 2019, AZERTAC reports.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is attending the session.

In his opening remarks, Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov highlighted the agenda of the session.

MPs will also review a number of other draft laws.

News.Az

