Azerbaijani parliament suspends legislative activity
- Politics
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament) of 5th convocation has suspended its legislative activity.
The Azerbaijani parliament will continue its activity, but the MPs will not gather for adoption of laws and decisions until new elections, head of the administration of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzayev said.
