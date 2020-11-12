Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament to address Victorious Commander-in-Chief

Azerbaijani parliament to address Victorious Commander-in-Chief

The next plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan will take place on November 13, the parliament's press service told News.Az

The agenda of the meeting includes the issue of the appeal by the Parliament to Azerbaijan's President, Victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.


