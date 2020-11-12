Azerbaijani parliament to address Victorious Commander-in-Chief
- 12 Nov 2020 12:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154559
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-parliament-to-address-victorious-commander-in-chief Copied
The next plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan will take place on November 13, the parliament's press service told News.Az.
The agenda of the meeting includes the issue of the appeal by the Parliament to Azerbaijan's President, Victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.