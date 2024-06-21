Azerbaijani parliament to appeal to president regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has set up a commission to appeal to the country’s president regarding the scheduling of early parliamentary elections.

This was announced by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova during a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports.Gafarova stated that Adil Aliyev will chair the commission, with members including Siyavush Novruzov, Fazil Agamali, Elshan Musayev, Tahir Rzayev, Eldar Guliyev, and Nigar Arpadarai.

News.Az