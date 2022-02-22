Azerbaijani parliament to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will adopt a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The agenda of the parliamentary session to be held on February 25 includes a draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In general, the agenda covers 11 issues.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

