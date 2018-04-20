Azerbaijani parliament to consider approval of new PM on April 21

Azerbaijani parliament to consider approval of new PM on April 21

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will consider the issue of approval of the country’s new prime minister at a plenary session on April 21, APA has learned

The incumbent president, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev won the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The Cabinet of Ministers resigned following the inauguration of President Ilham Aliyev on April 18.

To form a new Cabinet, the Azerbaijani parliament must consider the candidacy of a new prime minister nominated by the president.

