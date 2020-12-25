Azerbaijani parliament to continue discussing state budget for 2021

The Azerbaijani parliament will continue its plenary meeting on Friday.

The meeting’s agenda includes the bills on:

- ‘The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘The budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘The budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’;

- ‘The subsistence level in Azerbaijan for 2021’ (first reading);

- ‘The level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021’ (first reading);

- Amendment to the law ‘On budgetary system’ (first reading);

- Amendment to the law ‘On social insurance’ (first reading);

- Amendment to the law ‘On labor pensions’ (first reading);

- Amendment to the law ‘On social benefits’ (first reading).

- Cost estimate of Azerbaijan’s parliament for 2021;

- Cost estimate of Azerbaijan’s Accounts Chamber for 2021;

- Amendment to the law ‘On political parties’ (second reading);

- Amendment to the law ‘On orders and medals of Azerbaijan’ in connection with the establishment of Azerbaijan’s jubilee medal ‘15th Anniversary (2005-2020) of the Ministry of Emergency Affairs of Azerbaijan’ (third reading).

News.Az