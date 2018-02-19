Azerbaijani parliament to discuss bill on state fingerprinting and genome registration

In accordance with the relevant paragraphs of Article 94 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, the new bull determines the purpose, principles and types of state fingerprinting and genome registration in Azerbaijan, as well as regulates the emerging social relations in this area.

The bill consists of 4 chapters and 21 articles.

The document was recommended for discussion at the upcoming plenary session of the parliament.

