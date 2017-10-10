Azerbaijani parliament to discuss draft law on humanization of penalties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Parliament will discuss a draft law on humanization of penalties on Oct. 20.

The draft law was submitted to the parliament by the country’s president, AzVision reports.

The document recommends more than 300 amendments to be made, including the imposition of a new penalty - the restriction of liberty, and the replacement of some penal forms by financial sanctions, as well as the reduction in prison terms for 34 types of crimes.

News.Az

