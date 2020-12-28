Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament to discuss several issues for 2021

The Azerbaijani Parliament will discuss 12 issues at a plenary session on Monday. 

The meeting's agenda includes the following issues: 

- the bill ‘On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On the minimum subsistence level for 2021 in Azerbaijan’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On the level of the criterion of need in Azerbaijan for 2021’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On the budgetary system’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On social insurance’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On Labor Pensions’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On social benefits’ (second reading);

- the bill ‘On political parties’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the amendment to the law on bankruptcy and ruin’ (first reading);

- the bill ‘On amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan’ (first reading).


