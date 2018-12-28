Azerbaijani parliament to hold 2018's last plenary meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held today, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

The amendments and changes to the Code on Administrative Offenses, Civil Code, Labor Code, Civil Procedure Code, as well as to the Law on Antimonopoly Activity, the Law on Electronic Commerce, the Law on Mandatory Insurance, the Law on Unfair Competition, the Law on the Protection of Foreign Investments and other regulatory documents will be discussed at the meeting.

In conclusion, the appeal of the Azerbaijani parliament in connection with the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis will be approved.

In total, 52 issues are on the agenda.

News.Az

