Azerbaijani Parliament to hold last plenary meeting of its special session

The last plenary meeting of the special session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held today.

The meeting’s agenda includes 28 issues.

Amendments to the laws "On Notary", "On State Duty", "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2019", "On Labor Pensions", "On Courts and Judges", etc., as well as the Tax Code and Administrative Misdemeanor Code will be discussed.

Most bills will be discussed in the second and third reading.

The MPs will go on vacation after today's meeting until August 30.

News.Az