Azerbaijani parliament to hold special meeting dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will hold a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The announcement was made by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at a parliamentary session on Friday.

Speaker Gafarova noted that the meeting will be dedicated to the blessed memory of the great leader.


