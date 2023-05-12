Azerbaijani parliament to hold special meeting dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary
12 May 2023
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will hold a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.
The announcement was made by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at a parliamentary session on Friday.
Speaker Gafarova noted that the meeting will be dedicated to the blessed memory of the great leader.