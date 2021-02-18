Azerbaijani parliament to talk over memorandum with Turkmenistan on Dostlug field

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 21, 2021 in Ashgabat between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea will be discussed at the upcoming plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The document was submitted for discussion at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign and inter-parliamentary relations on Thursday, according to the parliament.

Stressing the significance of the memorandum, the MPs stressed that it will make a huge contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries. The document was recommended for discussing at the upcoming plenary session of the parliament.

