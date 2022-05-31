Azerbaijani parliament wraps up spring session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) held the last meeting of its spring session on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the parliament held 13 plenary meetings and adopted 70 laws and decisions during the spring session, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

She also noted that the reports of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Chamber of Accounts and other organizations were presented during the spring session.

Gafarova added that as many as 95 Azerbaijani MPs paid over 50 visits to 28 countries during the spring session.

News.Az