Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation attends 8th Plenary Session of TURKPA

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov has attended the Eighth Plenary Session of TURKPA hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Izmir, AZERTAC reported.

Speakers at the event included Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

The council started its work with the handover ceremony of TURKPA Chairmanship from the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Binali Yildirim expressed his gratitude to his Kyrgyz colleague for fruitful work during the TURKPA Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The council adopted the TURKPA Strategic Plan for 2019-2021, as well as Activity Plan for 2019.

