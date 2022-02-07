Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Estonia for an official visit, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

At the Lennart Mary Tallinn Airport, the delegation was met by Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anneli Kolk, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Gafarova is expected to meet with the President of Estonia, the Chairman of the Parliament and other officials of the country.

News.Az