Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation meets with Turkish FM

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Azerbaijani parliament Samad Seyidov and an accompanying delegation on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Akif Cagatay Kilic, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament.

“Our fraternal ties are getting stronger in every field with the Shusha Declaration,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

